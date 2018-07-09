Mulk trailer: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu engage in battle of perception in this courtroom drama

Two years after trying his hand at expanding the Tum Bin franchise through its sequel, Anubhav Sinha returns to the genre he knows best. Known for making crime dramas like Dus and Gulaab Gang (as a producer), Sinha is all set to experiment with a courtroom drama, Mulk.

Mulk recently came into the limelight for Rishi Kapoor's interesting look as a Muslim patriarch. The trailer, however, digs deeper into his character and the circumstances he finds himself in. After his terrorist-son, played by Prateik Babbar, is killed in a crossfire with the forces, his entire family is labelled as terrorists who run a covert terrorist training camp within the premises of their Varanasi residence. He then takes to the court in order to prove his innocence and defeat the perception his religion inadvertently causes him to be associated with.

While Ashutosh Rana serves as the defense lawyer, Taapsee Pannu returns to the courtroom three years after Anirudha Roy Choudhary's Pink as Rishi's legal representative.

Mulk also stars Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra. It is co-produced by Sinha and Deepak Mukut. It is slated to release on 3 August, along with Aakarsh Khurana's road trip film Karwaan.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 15:15 PM