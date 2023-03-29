Fan gets a tatoo of Deepika Padukone's name, shares video with a message on social media
He captioned the reel as '@deepikapadukone Engraved your name on my hand so that you're with me forever. I wanted to do this since a very long time so here it is- my first tattoo and obviously it had to be something related to you.:
Deepika Padukone the most sought after actress and the global icon whose versatility, talent and charisma continue to inspire people across the globe. With her beauty, grace and exceptional acting skills she has been enlarging her fan base and receiving a lot of love and admiration from fans.
One such fan decided to showcase his love for the actress by getting a tattoo done for her.
A fan recently posted a reel where he expressed his admiration for Deepika and got a tattoo of the autograph and her initials engraved on his hand.
He captioned the reel as “@deepikapadukone Engraved your name on my hand so that you’re with me forever. I wanted to do this since a very long time so here it is- my first tattoo and obviously it had to be something related to you. I can’t define all my love I have for you but I can definitely express some of it through this.”
View this post on Instagram
The passionate fan sat in a chair with a mix of excitement and nervousness racing through his veins as the buzzing sound of the tattoo needle filled the air. He couldn’t help but smile as he looked down at the brand-new tattoos on his arm and took in the likeness of his favorite actress. He would be reminded of the countless hours he had spent watching her films and the unwavering admiration he held for her every time he caught a glimpse of the stunning artwork. More than just a mark of her affection for the actress, this tattoo shall serve as a constant reminder of the influence she had on his life.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Darcelle, world's oldest working drag queen, passes away at 92
The nightclub that Darcelle opened more than 50 years ago in downtown Portland, Darcelle XV Showplace, posted a statement on Facebook expressing grief and asking for privacy and patience.
Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial; man claims star's recklessness caused his concussion
In a trial that Judge Kent Holmberg and attorneys for both parties have agreed will last eight days, with each side getting four to call witnesses, Friday marks the final day that Sanderson's attorneys can compel Paltrow to testify.
Special prosecutor steps down in manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin
Baldwin’s legal team in February sought to disqualify special prosecutor and Republican state Rep. Andrea Reeb of Clovis based on constitutional provisions that safeguard the separation of powers between distinct branches of government.