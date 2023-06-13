Facts vs fiction on Netflix’s Scoop: The show teaches us to be careful with sources

The Netflix series Scoop revolves around a journalist named Jagruti Pathak who is accused of murder. In real life it is the story of real life crime reporter Jigna Vora. Vora was a journalist from Asian Age, Mumbai who was the main suspect in the murder of the Mid-Day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey. Her arrest and connection to Chhota Rajan and her life is an inspiration for Hansal Mehta’s Scoop.

Vora was one of the two main suspects in the murder of Mid-Day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey. On June 11, 2011, J Dey was murdered by unidentified assailants in Hiranandani, Powai, while onlookers witnessed the incident.

In a conversation with Firstpost, the director of Scoop, Hnsal Mehta mentioned that though the show revolved around Jigna Vora’s book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. But that was just the starting point to the Netflix’s show, Scoop. Hansal Mehta the other elements in the show about his family, friends and colleagues. He emphasised on how to make the content engaging.

Vora was the deputy bureau chief of the Asian Age newspaper’s Mumbai bureau at the time, and was 37 years old. She was charged with giving Rajan vital details about Dey, including his residence and the license plate number of his bike. She was said to have links with underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. Vora, was accused by the police of orchestrating the murder of Mid-Day journalist J Dey in 2011, was granted bail by a special MCOCA court later.

Director Hansal Mehta’s Scoop talks about a real-life story on a spine-chilling murder case of a senior journalist, Sen Dada based on famous crime reporter J Dey (Prosenjit Chatterjee) which involves media, underworld and Mumbai police. In the mad race of chasing a possible Page one Jagriti Pathak (Karishma Tanna) ends up giving her all, including her social life, family life, spending time with her ten-year-old kid and gets into the dark underworld of Mumbai. In the process of making a friendship with danger, she ends up making friends with the higher-ups of Mumbai police, lawyers and the mafias.

Netflix’s Scoop shows how Pathak (Karishma Tanna) is framed as the main suspect by the Mumbai Police in the murder of senior journalist Sen Dada. Based on the true story of Jigna Vora (name changed to Jagriti Pathak) is definitely a must-watch for all journalists and how one needs to be careful even with juniors who can backstab you for instant fame and front page by-line!

Scoop was indeed successful in painting a fascinating picture of the journalism industry. It shows how the blind ambition of Jagriti Mehta and her kick for scoop and front page byline landed her in trouble. She was definitely in a rush to get EXCLUSIVE interviews which made her an easy target by the Mumbai police and the underground world. My advice to the fourth estate is to just slow down and not to rush with stories and be a part of the number game!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.