F9 release postponed; upcoming Fast and Furious film to release in theatres on 25 June
F9, earlier scheduled to hit the screens on the Memorial Day weekend on 28 May, has been pushed by a month.
Universal Pictures has once again pushed the breaks on the ninth instalment of their hit saga, Fast and the Furious, but the fans and movie buffs hope this is going to be the last delay.
F9, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on the Memorial Day weekend on 28 May, has been pushed by roughly a month. The film will now be screened on 25 June. The ninth chapter of the blockbuster will once again be led by Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto, a former street racer but now an international spy. The film was earlier scheduled to release last May but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the makers to delay the release by a year.
In the first trailer of the film that premiered over a year ago, it was revealed that John Cena is one of the latest to join an already star-studded film and plays Dom's brother. Sung Kan, who was believed to have died, also returns to the latest franchise as Han, one of the fan favourites, according to a report in ew.com. The film was first pushed to a 2 April release, followed by another delay to 28 May.
Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States would have enough coronavirus vaccine shots to innoculate every adult in the country by the end of May, adding the country must remain cautious.
A month of delay in the F9 release also comes after reports that the New York City will reopen theatres, although limited seats, this weekend, the first time since COVID wreaked havoc. Universal Pictures' decision to push the release may have multiple reasons. With Biden's announcement, the makers are expecting the vaccination drive will gain momentum. The more people are vaccinated, the more likelihood of theatres operating at full capacity. According to a report on CNN, the theatres can operate at only 25 percent capacity.
F9 carries a massive price tag of $200 million, reported Variety. For a film carrying such a budget — not to forget the brand that Fast and Furious is — to make profits would need massive ticket sales on a global scale. It only makes sense for Universal Pictures to push the release to ensure the film becomes the first blockbuster once the world looks at the post-covid era.
Directed and co-written by Justin Lin with Daniel Casey, the ninth instalment also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Lin returns to the director's seat, having helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapter of the franchise in the past.
