Extraction, Four More Shots Please! 2, Mrs America — What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar in April

Recharge your subscriptions because this quarantine period is going to be a long one. Here is an exciting batch of fresh shows and movies hitting the streaming platforms this month.

Netflix

Coffee & Kareem (3 April)

From director Michael Dowse comes this buddy-cop comedy featuring Ed Helms, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, and Taraji P Henson. When 12-year-old Kareem Manning hires a criminal to scare his mom's new boyfriend James Coffee, the plan blows up in his face. They ultimately team up to save their behinds from a ruthless drug lord on their tails.

The Big Show Show (6 April)

WWE star Big Show is heading to Netflix with a family comedy show. The popular professional wrestler, whose real name is Paul Wight, will be seen outnumbered when his teenage daughter comes to live with him, his wife, and two other daughters.

Sergio (17 April)

Sergio is set in the aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq, and follows United Nations (UN) diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello. Wagner Moura, best known for his portrayal of Colombian druglord Pablo Escobar in Narcos, steps into the shoes of de Mello. Directed by Greg Barker, the drama focuses on a man pushed to his physical and emotional limits as he is forced to confront his own divisive choices about ambition, family, and his capacity to love.

Extraction (24 April)

Formerly titled Dhaka, the film follows Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a mercenary-for-hire, who is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of an international crime lord.

Chris Hemsworth plays a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the most deadly mission of his career. Get your first look at Extraction (via @usatodaylife) premiering April 24 pic.twitter.com/s2G8XiYcBD — Netflix US (@netflix) February 18, 2020

Extraction is produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo through their AGBO banner, along with Hemsworth, Mike Larocca, and Eric Gitter.

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (24 April)

According to the official synopsis — "Measuring his adult life against the goals set in a letter written as a teen to his future self, Kanan Gill’s takeaways get dark – yet oddly illuminating." As is evident, it will be a stand-up comedy special by Indian comedian Kanan Gill.

Never Have I Ever (27 April)

Inspired by Mindy Kaling's childhood, this coming-of-age comedy stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian-American teenage girl. Kaling has created this show, which also stars Heroes actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, with Lang Fisher.

Money Heist: Part 4 (3 April)

Lives are on the line as the Professor's (Álvaro Morte) plan begins to unravel and the thieves must fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain.

Hasmukh (TBA)

Actor-comic Vir Das has created and stars in this upcoming comedy thriller. He has also produced the show alongside filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. Das will feature in the role of a stand-up comedian by day, and a serial killer by night in this series. He will don a never-before-seen rural look to match his onscreen character whose appearance does not borrow from the stereotype of a serial killer’s mean and ferocious front.

Amazon Prime Video India

Tales from the Loop Season 1 (3 April)

According to the official synopsis on YouTube, the show is inspired by the futuristic digital paintings by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag. Tales from the Loop follows the inhabitants of a Swedish town, who live above the Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe. Created by Nathaniel Halpern, the show stars Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, and Jonathan Pryce.

Panchayat (3 April)

The Viral Fever brings a new series Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar (last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan). He plays Abhishek, an engineering graduate who ends up working for a Panchayat office in a remote corner of Uttar Pradesh.

Four More Shots Please! Season 2 (17 April)

Four girlfriends played by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo reunite in the second season of this dramedy as they delve through a host of new problems in their lives together.

Disney+ Hotstar

Mrs America (16 April)

Cate Blanchett will be seen as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in her first major US TV project. Schalfy is known for being an outspoken opponent of the Equal Rights Amendment. She also took a stance against same-sex marriage during her decades in public life as a voice in the American conservative movement.

The nine-episode series has been written and created by Mad Men alum Dahvi Waller.

Bad Education (26 April)

Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman leads the film based on a true story. The plot follows how a student reporter breaks a story about embezzlement at the Roslyn School District in Long Island, US after the assistant superintendent makes a mistake that uncovers years of corruption.

Run (13 April)

Created by Fleabag-fame Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Run follows college sweethearts played by Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, Ex Machina, and Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker) and Emmy winning actress Merritt Wever (Into the Wild and Marriage Story). They reunite after 17 years, and embark on a journey across the US, fulfilling a pact they had made back in college.

I Know This Much is True (28 April)



Mark Ruffalo stars in I Know This Much is True created by Derek Cianfrance. It is based on Wally Lamb’s bestselling book, where Ruffalo plays identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 16:22:22 IST