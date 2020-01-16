Sergio trailer: Wagner Boura plays a United Nations diplomat in Netflix film also starring Ana de Armas

Netflix released a trailer of its upcoming film Sergio, set in the aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq and follows UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello. The drama will have its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.

Wagner Moura, best known for his portrayal of Colombian druglord Pablo Escobar in Narcos, steps into the shoes of de Mello. The trailer introduces him as the "world's Mr Fix It" and the "most powerful official in UN history."

In the trailer he can be seen bidding goodbye to his family as he leaves for the most mission treacherous mission of his career after he is made the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Cuban actress Ana de Armas, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Knives Out, plays his wife Carolina Larriera. She tries convincing him to not take up the job in Baghdad, Iraq. "It's not easy for me to do," he replies. "I want to help see this country free."

Another sequence shows him standing in an office before its blown apart. de Mello is buried under the debris, injured and barely conscious.

Moura, who also produced Sergio told Entertainment Weekly, "It has been my goal to produce films about Latinos that don’t reinforce stereotypes. I couldn’t be prouder as a Brazilian to bring attention to the life of one of my personal heroes and compatriots, Sergio Vieira de Mello. A film about Sergio is a film about empathy, Sergio’s most powerful quality, and one he inspired in all who worked with him."

Sergio,directed by Greg Barker, is based on his documentary of the same name. The filmmaker has previously made the documentary The Final Year, about Barack Obama's last leg of his term as President and Man Hunt, which profiles the different intelligence agents that worked on tracking Osama Bin Laden.

Sergio premieres on Netflix on 17 April.

Watch the trailer here



