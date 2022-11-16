Explained: With Rishab Shetty's Kantara, here is how the Kannada film industry grew beyond the boundaries
Here is how Hombale films Kantara and KGF2 made great records at the box office post pandemic which many big starrer Bollywood films failed to do.
This year the audience witnessed two big blockbusters KGF 2 and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara that came from the grounds of Hombale films and created examples of their success with some great records at the box office specifically in the post-pandemic era across the nation and abroad. Be it booking the highest opening at the box office or creating a trend among the audience, Hombale films has successfully delivered both with these films. Predominantly, the same scenario was witnessed with the release of S. S. Rajamouli’s mega-budget blockbusters, Baahubali franchise, and RRR.
No one has ever wondered that a film production house from a regional background will make its presence feel all over the world that too with just two films. For the mass audience, the kind of entertainment that films like KGF 2 and Kantara have brought this year, is something similar to that of S. S. Rajamouli’s mega-budget blockbusters, Baahubali franchise, and RRR. Having said that, it is fair to say that Hombale films have secured its place in the list of the pioneer entertainment house of the country.
Be it the constant rise of its box office numbers or positive word of mouth, Hombale films have successfully delivered it all in just one go with its blockbuster films. All these things are the most important ones to bring any industry on the world map, the same way Hombale films did for the Kannada film industry. There is hardly any mass audience market that the Kannada film industry has ever entered but with films like KGF 1 and 2 and Kantara, the industry showcased its content to the whole world and eventually booked great success as well.
This trend of opening doors of the Pan-India market was indeed initiated by S. S. Rajamouli with films like the Baahubali franchise which is very well taken ahead to the next level with Hombale films, KGF 1 and 2, and Kantara. But the race is not ended yet because Hombale films is eyeing to capture an even bigger market with films like Salaar, Bagheera, Dhoomam, and many more.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Yashoda release: 'I am quite nervous, I don't know what to expect but...'
Releasing in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, Yashoda emerges as the widest pan-India theatrical release for a female-centric film in India, which also incidentally is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first Hindi film.
'Wanted to show raw love story': Kantara cast opens up on film facing flak
The lead actors Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda addressed criticism over Kantara's love story being regressive.
Netizens say Yash brought glory to box-office with KGF 2 the way MS Dhoni brought glory with World Cup 2011
The rise of Yash's unprecedented charm across the globe indeed has much relevance with MS Dhoni's winning the world cup for the nation as both of them made the name of India shine at the global level in their respective fields.