Explained: With Rishab Shetty's Kantara, here is how the Kannada film industry grew beyond the boundaries

This year the audience witnessed two big blockbusters KGF 2 and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara that came from the grounds of Hombale films and created examples of their success with some great records at the box office specifically in the post-pandemic era across the nation and abroad. Be it booking the highest opening at the box office or creating a trend among the audience, Hombale films has successfully delivered both with these films. Predominantly, the same scenario was witnessed with the release of S. S. Rajamouli’s mega-budget blockbusters, Baahubali franchise, and RRR.

No one has ever wondered that a film production house from a regional background will make its presence feel all over the world that too with just two films. For the mass audience, the kind of entertainment that films like KGF 2 and Kantara have brought this year, is something similar to that of S. S. Rajamouli’s mega-budget blockbusters, Baahubali franchise, and RRR. Having said that, it is fair to say that Hombale films have secured its place in the list of the pioneer entertainment house of the country.

Be it the constant rise of its box office numbers or positive word of mouth, Hombale films have successfully delivered it all in just one go with its blockbuster films. All these things are the most important ones to bring any industry on the world map, the same way Hombale films did for the Kannada film industry. There is hardly any mass audience market that the Kannada film industry has ever entered but with films like KGF 1 and 2 and Kantara, the industry showcased its content to the whole world and eventually booked great success as well.

This trend of opening doors of the Pan-India market was indeed initiated by S. S. Rajamouli with films like the Baahubali franchise which is very well taken ahead to the next level with Hombale films, KGF 1 and 2, and Kantara. But the race is not ended yet because Hombale films is eyeing to capture an even bigger market with films like Salaar, Bagheera, Dhoomam, and many more.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.