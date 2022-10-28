Hombale Films Kantara is truly unstoppable when it comes to seeing its ever-rising growth. Be it the box office or capturing different territories with its success, the film is growing like there is no end. While the film has captured the Kannada and Hindi market with its release, it also has set its strong imprint on the global front now as it has become the first South Indian film to play in 50+ theaters after 25 days in a single language in the USA.

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara has been accused of plagiarism by popular Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge. The makers of Kantara were accused of plagiarism. The Kerala based band will be taking legal action for copying their song.

According to reports the band said that the song Varaha Roopam from Kantara is a copy of its song Navarasam. Taking to social media, Thaikkudam Bridge shared a long note which they captioned, “From our and our partners standpoint, we would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with Kantara. The unavoidable similarities between our IP “Navarasam” and “Varaha Roopam” in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws.” But, Kantara is truly setting up its charm across domestic boundaries bringing glory and pride to the nation. Having a look at its global outreach, Kantara is the first South Indian film to play in 50+ theaters after 25 days in a single language. With this, Kantara has spread its international wings capturing a new market.

Moreover, Kantara is setting up the example of its success in a true sense. Where the film has recently made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb, it also went on to spread its charm on the International front by being the first ever Kannada movie that will be screened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and now adding up yet another feather to it’s rising success, Kantara’s Kannada version has collected a huge amount of 1 Million Dollars in North America and 200 K AUD in Australia box office. Having registered such huge collections on the global front, Kantara has become the 1st Kannada Movie to cross these humongous collections.

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving from everywhere.

