Death Knell for Bollywood: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has shown how successful cinema needs to be made

Looks like it’s a death knell for Bollywood with a string of flops. Bollywood is truly losing its swag to South Indian movies. An ultimate wonder was certainly witnessed at the box office this year with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. While the Indian audience encountered a rush of some really amazing films in the theaters, the roots of many of them grew from one ground, i.e; Hombale films. Having given some really strong content-driven films, the production house has successfully made its place on the global level which was never done by anyone in the history of Indian cinema.

The year 2022 seems to be like truly owned by Hombale films. When they first came up with KGF 2, they left a strong imprint of their arrival by collecting 54 Crores. in the Hindi market that too on the very first day of its release. While this figure came as a big challenge for the entire film industry, the fever of Rocking star Yash also created examples of its success. Moreover, after this, Hombale films were no longer a regional name, and it not only stepped into the International market but also left a strong mark of their success.

Ahead of this, the most loved and successful production house continues to spread its charm in the same year with the release of ‘Kantara’. While no one saw the arrival of this original content, it just came and captured the market in no time. With Kantara, Hombale films proved the power of regional content to rule the industry. Moreover, they also introduced a new superstar to the nation, Rishab Shetty.

With these two blockbusters, Hombale films truly created history in Indian cinema. They have literally got no competition when it comes to owning the year with just two films.

