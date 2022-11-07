After a long rough patch, we saw Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva giving Bollywood filmmakers a sigh of relief by doing a phenomenal business at the box office. However, post the Ayan Mukerji directorial many of the Hindi biggies underperformed at the ticket windows including Vikram Vedha, Goodbye, Doctor G, Ram Setu and Thank God. In fact, last Friday releases – Double XL, Phone Bhoot and Mili are also struggling at the box office.

This scenario once again raises the big question of why Bollywood is not performing like in the pre-pandemic era. Well, here are crucial reasons for that.

Remakes and audience connect

Due to the OTT boom in the pandemic, audience has watched regional and international content while sitting at home with the help of dubbed versions and subtitles. And due to this, we have seen the remake of Vikram Vedha despite featuring biggies like Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan failed to garner the desired footfalls in the cinema halls.

In addition to this, maximum films released in recent times didn’t grab the attention of the audience due to their niche appeal. These movies were primarily catering to Metro-cities and high-end multiplexes. At least, they were packaged like that.

No mass elements

Time and again, the audience has shown filmmakers that if the movie has mass elements with the right amount of emotional connection, they will flock to theatres to watch it. While Bollywood is still figuring out to make such kind of film, south industry has got the pulse of that and the success of films like KGF 2, Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan, Karthikeya 2, RRR and Kantara shows that.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Bollywood performs in the last two months of 2022 as films like Cirkus, Drishyam 2 and Bhediya are expected to bring back the audience to the cinema halls.

