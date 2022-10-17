Nikhil Siddhartha and the box-office collections of his film Karthikeya 2, both are on cloud nine currently. The Hindi version of this sequel surprised one and all when it ran to packed houses and made a lasting impression with its story and performances. Of course, it’s truly the year when the South Indian film industry has ruled the roost, even though the lines are waiting and wanting to be blurred.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Nikhil is elated as he chats about the stupendous success of his film, how visual effects also play an immensely crucial role in a film of such stature and craft, working with veteran actor Anupam Kher, and what fans can expect from part 3.

How has life been post Karthikeya 2 for you?

Life has been life changing post Karthikeya 2. So many people that I didn’t expect have watched the film and called me up. People are expecting me to party and celebrate and all that but I’m not able to do that yet since I have a lot of pressure to deliver more good films. I’m feeling much more responsible than elated.

In the last few years, the VFX of certain films were criticized for not being up to the mark, but Karthikeya 2 got a great response for its visual effects too, not just the story. How crucial are visual effects for a film?

When you’re making a graphical film, which has so many graphical shots, you have to give the graphics team some time. Some things cannot be rushed, some things cannot be hurried to. The budgets given to the graphics team, the time, the planning, all these factors are very important. So I feel all this worked for Karthikeya. Many people have called it very very nice. It took the movie to the next level and people enjoyed the entire experience.

Tell us something about working with Anupam Kher.

We all know Anupam Kher sir needs no introduction. He’s a worldwide phenomenon. He just delivered a 300-crore film like The Kashmir Files. It’s kinda scary to work with such a big acting powerhouse. He makes every other actor perform well too. My acting was elevated when I was working with him. He being a part of the film was a huge boost for all of us, especially in the Hindi belt. The performance that he gave, especially in the scene when he describes the aura of Lord Krishna, the legacy of Lord Krishna, made people come repeatedly to see the film. I’ll always be grateful and thankful to him.

Were you expecting such huge numbers for the Hindi version as well?

Never. Never. Not even in my wildest dreams. We knew that the film would release in Hindi and people would come and see it. But we never thought with such low ticket rates, we would have such big numbers. The footfalls were massive. We did not expect this, but alls well that ends well. It has set some really high milestones.

For a long time, there was this debate happening on social media that the south has overtaken Bollywood, the north vs south battle, so do you see any division between the industry or do you see them as one?

Indian cinema bas always been one. Ever since the advent of a visionary like SS Rajamouli, and films like Baahubali, RRR, KGF, and even Pushpa, I do believe Indian cinema has become one. Cricket has united India many times, and cinema is uniting India once again. I’m very happy that Karthikeya 2 is also a part of this changing phenomena. There’s no more Bollywood, Kollywood or Tollwood, it’s one country, it’s our country.

Have you been able to see the reactions of the audiences inside cinema halls?

(Smiles) Yes. I’ve been going inside cinema halls and surprising audiences across India. I was in Ahmedabad, I was in Delhi, I was in Mumbai. I was entering the halls towards the end of the film and thanking the audience. I secretly went to see the film in Hyderabad also. I sat at an IMAX theatre and watched the entire film on the 35th or 40th day because before that, I was very busy promoting the film.

And lastly, what can we expect from Karthikeya 3?

Another fantastic mystery, which is going to surprise and shock you. And another subject that will talk about another unseen, unheard ancient cultural history.

