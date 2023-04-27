The power couple of the entertainment industry, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed, a baby girl last year on 6 November and named her Raha. During that time, the duo made a special request to paps to not click their daughter’s pictures and respect her privacy.

Now, it’s almost six months and the couple has not revealed the face of their baby girl. In a recent interview, the RRR actress opened up about her daughter’s privacy and revealed that she and Ranbir don’t want Raha to be in the public eye. She added that they don’t even want to post her pics as they are not comfortable with any kind of conversation around Raha.

“I genuinely don’t think that a baby needs to be a public personality. Again, that’s my opinion right now. We’ll take each day as it comes. We also have to be practical as individuals in the public eye. And it’s not like we’re saying nobody can see her ever. It’s just for now. And people have mostly been very respectful about that,” Alia said while interacting with Vogue.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next feature in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also has Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. The film is set to hit the screens on 11th August around the Independence Day weekend and will lock horns with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War & Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 at the box office.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.