Those who felt that Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya will put a break to Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, here is the box office report. The film hit the 100 crore mark in the first week itself and is showing no signs of slowing down in the second week and the weeks to come. The film has now recorded the blockbuster numbers on the second Sunday, bigger than the opening day. Drishyam 2 has again witnessed a big growth on Sunday.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Firstpost during the trailer launch of Drishyam 2, entertainment trade analysist, Komal Nahata had mentioned, “I am confident that it will not only repeat the success of Drishyam, but it will surpass Drishyam1.” During that time sit Komal Nahata was confident that Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 will change the fate of Bollywood theatrical releases

As per the early reports, Drishyam 2 has scored 18-20 crores on day 10 i.e. second Sunday. It’s again a huge jump from yesterday’s 14.05 crores. The overall total at the Indian box office now stands at 144.58-146.58 crores.

Drishyam 2 will now cross the 150 crore mark by tomorrow i.e. on day 11. Post then, it will be just a matter of few days to hit the double century at the box office. As Bhediya isn’t performing up to the mark, this Ajay Devgn starrer has got an added boost to its theatrical run.

