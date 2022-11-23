Ajay Devgn on Drishyam 2: ‘The film is treated differently from Mohanlal’s version and there are new characters too’
Not going into the comparison on who is a better Mohanlal or Ajay Devgn, in conversation with Devgn on how Drishyam 2 is different from the original version.
Drishyam, the 2015 film, was a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal. But it came out when consumption of South films wasn’t as high in the Hindi-speaking belt. With Drishyam 2, that is not the case. The Malayalam and Telugu versions of Drishyam 2 are already on OTT, having been seen by millions during the pandemic. Ajay Devgn revealed how they made sure the Hindi version stays fresh.
In an informal conversation with Firstpost on Drishyam 2, during the trailer launch Ajay Devgn mentioned, “My director has done a fabulous job. The film is treated in a different way There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won’t see Akshaye’s character in the (Malayalam) film or Gaitonde (Kamlesh Sawant). So, a lot of changes have been made but keeping the soul of the film intact. So, when you see the film it is going to be very fresh for the audience.”
On working with Akshaye Khanna, Devgn added that it is always great to work with a good actor good actors brings out the best in you. “We needed somebody like him.”
Drishyam 2, the sequel
Ajay Devgn mentioned, “When a film is made, we don’t decide that a sequel is going to be made. A sequel is only made when the film is successful and is a big hit with the audience. Firstly, the audience needs to accept the film, then it is decided whether a sequel is going to be made at all or not.”
Drishyam is a sequel to Nishikant Kamat’s hit thriller from 2015. The Malayalam version of Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil was released in February 2021. It was the sequel to their 2013 film, directed by Jeethu Joseph.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Yashoda promotions: Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down as she talks about her struggle with myositis
When the actress revealed about her condition, several media outlets reported that it is life-threatening. But the actress clarified that while the disease is life-threatening, she is not in a dangerous stage.
Disney and Pixar's Elemental teaser trailer is both endearing and entertaining
An all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.
Actor Armaan Ralhan celebrates his birthday with his family and close friends
Armaan said, "It was an intimate celebration for me this year as I was with my closest people,I got to celebrate my birthday with them. I feel very grateful for the love and wishes that have been pouring in."