Ajay Devgn on Drishyam 2: ‘The film is treated differently from Mohanlal’s version and there are new characters too’

Drishyam, the 2015 film, was a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal. But it came out when consumption of South films wasn’t as high in the Hindi-speaking belt. With Drishyam 2, that is not the case. The Malayalam and Telugu versions of Drishyam 2 are already on OTT, having been seen by millions during the pandemic. Ajay Devgn revealed how they made sure the Hindi version stays fresh.

In an informal conversation with Firstpost on Drishyam 2, during the trailer launch Ajay Devgn mentioned, “My director has done a fabulous job. The film is treated in a different way There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won’t see Akshaye’s character in the (Malayalam) film or Gaitonde (Kamlesh Sawant). So, a lot of changes have been made but keeping the soul of the film intact. So, when you see the film it is going to be very fresh for the audience.”

On working with Akshaye Khanna, Devgn added that it is always great to work with a good actor good actors brings out the best in you. “We needed somebody like him.”

Drishyam 2, the sequel

Ajay Devgn mentioned, “When a film is made, we don’t decide that a sequel is going to be made. A sequel is only made when the film is successful and is a big hit with the audience. Firstly, the audience needs to accept the film, then it is decided whether a sequel is going to be made at all or not.”

Drishyam is a sequel to Nishikant Kamat’s hit thriller from 2015. The Malayalam version of Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil was released in February 2021. It was the sequel to their 2013 film, directed by Jeethu Joseph.

