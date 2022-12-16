Explained: The success story behind Avatar from the time it came out

Filmmaker James Cameron was able to push the boundaries of motion capture technology with Avatar. He was able to take technology to the next level. The new form of motion pictures created by Cameron’s crew portrays the features and motions of the subject on set and transfers that movement to animation.

For Avatar 2 James Cameron modified the motion capture technology so that it could be used underwater because Avatar: The Way of Water showing the Pandora’s oceans and the creatures that inhabit them. The filming of Avatar: The Way of Water started in 2017. Once the underwater motion capture technology was prepared, the movie’s filming started in 2017. And it took three long years to complete. The visual effects were then worked on during the film’s post-production phase after principal photography. It was definitely worth the wait for all the Avatar lovers who were waiting for the sequel for long.

But do you know that James Cameron, the cast, and the crew even dove underwater to capture underwater scenes while using performance capture technology. According to reports, Kate Winslet performed Ronal’s role while submerging for seven minutes at a time.

Filmmaker James Cameron’s Avatar ever since 2009 holds many box-office records, including the title for the overall highest-grossing film. In 2009, it was the first film to earn more than $2 billion and concluded its original box office run with gross revenue of $2.749 billion. Avatar also hold a record for the largest domestic opening weekend for a film not based on a franchise and the largest opening weekend for an environmentalist film. Worldwide, the film held the number one box office spot for 11 consecutive weeks, surpassing the previous record of nine weeks which was held by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest.

In India, by crossing the Rs 30 crore mark, Avatar 2 has joined the ranks of KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Brahmastra Part One Shiva and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which released this year. According to media reports the film’s wide release across 3,800 screens with 17,000 shows daily in 3D, IMAX, 4D and other format screens has only helped it boost its numbers.

As per the closing update for day 1 advance booking, Avatar 2 earned 21.10 crores gross in India. It’s a huge mark already but it just missed Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 22 crores gross. Nonetheless, the James Cameron directorial is all set for a blockbuster start at the Indian box office.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.