13 years after delivering a revolutionary cinematic experience with Avatar, the maverick filmmaker James Cameron is set to entertain us with the sequel to his epic 3D blockbuster, which is set to hit the screens tomorrow.

The advance booking of this epic movie started in mid-November and in no time, we saw moviegoers crashing the ticket-booking sites for grabbing their favourite seats.

While the movie has already sold nearly 5 lakh tickets in three national chains – PVR, INOX & Cinepolis, it has reached over 1 million ticket sales on Book My Show.

While the pre-release response and buzz around the movie is phenomenal, it will be interesting to see whether Avatar: The Way of Water will beat the mammoth collections of Avengers: Endgame of Rs 53.10 crore to become the biggest Hollywood opener at the Indian box office.

On December 16, experience the motion picture event of a generation. Watch the brand-new trailer and experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 3D. Get tickets now: https://t.co/9NiFEIpZTE pic.twitter.com/UitjdL3kXr — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 22, 2022

Well, the task looks quite difficult as the film has got only 3000 screens as it will only release in the 2K format. However, we can definitely expect Avatar: The Way of Water to take an opening of around Rs 35-40 crore, which will be historic in every sense.

The major contributor in the advance booking has been driven by the south-Indian market but with positive word of mouth, we can expect it to gain momentum in the northern part during the weekend.

Many filmmakers and actors like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Om Raut, Kabir Khan, Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha and others, who watched the film in the special screening showered love and praises on director James Cameron and called it a ‘visual treat’.

