All that Meghan Markle was looking for was instant fame and money which she got from Netflix’s Harry & Meghan and later she was the mastermind behind Harry’s controversial book Spare. But now what? Their American dream life is equally shaky and Harry can be deported any moment. Prince Harry’s US visa is at risk now because of his memoir Spare in which the Duke of Sussex admitted to using recreational drugs before he left the UK after stepping down from the royal duties and shifted to the United States.

In his newly-released book, Gilded Youth, royal author Tom Quinn drew comparisons between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and former King Edward VIII and his wife Wallis Simpson, stating that Harry and Meghan could become “very unhappy” and “insignificant” in the future.

Speaking to The Express, Quinn explained: “I think Harry and Meghan have said everything they have to say. There’s nothing else they can say. Once you’ve shared everything, people lose interest. And that could lead to them becoming very unhappy because they won’t be in the public eye.”

He added: “Edward and Wallis found that out to their cost. They became desperately unhappy and were living in France, and they were just forgotten about.” Quinn warns that Harry and Meghan risk a similar fate after stepping down as senior royals and opening up about the negative experiences they faced as part of the Firm.

Regarding the couple’s recent revelations about their experiences in the Royal Family, Quinn commented: “There’s always a danger when you give an interview like they did with Oprah that you might say something that you will regret. And that can haunt you for years to come.”

He also noted that the Sussexes have struggled to find their footing since leaving royal life, stating. They’re finding it very hard in America because they’re not quite sure what they want to do. They’ve got all these projects going on, but none of them have really taken off.”

The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote in his memoir Spare that he smoked marijuana while he and his family were staying at US actor Tyler Perry’s house in Los Angeles in 2020, after they left Canada. In the memoir he wrote: “Late at night, with everyone asleep, I would walk the house, checking the doors and windows. Then I would sit on the balcony or the edge of the garden and roll a joint.”

Meghan Markle should have warned Prince Harry against revealing details about his drug usage for his memoir Spare. Harry has disclosed plenty of royal secrets and interesting details about his drug usage in his memoir Spare. For that reason, his visa applications have come under scrutiny and there are chances that he may be deported from the US. US immigration law tends to have very harsh punishment for people lying and hiding information. The royal biographer Angela Levin has called out Meghan Markle for not stopping Prince Harry from revealing all details. In fact, she encouraged Harry to tell it all.

Quinn’s warning echoes that of other royal experts who have cautioned that the Sussexes’ negative media coverage could damage their public image and future prospects. Only time will tell if Harry and Meghan can overcome these challenges and find a positive path forward, or if they will suffer a similar fate to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.

