Shah Rukh Khan’s roaring comeback after a gap of four years with Pathaan has created a phenomenon across the globe. While the spy-actioner shattered every possible record in the domestic market, it also emerged the highest overseas grosser. It raked in over 1000 crore at the worldwide box office (without China release).

It inaugurated the Rs 500 crore club in India for a Bollywood film and while it is now set to surpass the business of Baahubali 2 (Hindi), it has recorded the highest recovery for a Bollywood film beating Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Talking about the revenue recovery, the film has earned a distributor share of around Rs 270 crore (including dubbed versions of Tamil and Telugu), from the international markets, it has earned a share of over Rs 165 crore.

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

From its non-theatrical avenues including, music, digital, OTT and others, it has earned over Rs 225 crore. So, the total recovery of the film is Rs 650 crore plus. It has beaten Dangal, which has a recovery of over Rs 600 crore including its China release.

With Selfiee failing to get footfalls at the box office, Pathaan will continue its dominance until the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which will hit the screens during the extended weekend of Holi festival.

Directed by Siddharth Anand of War, Bang Bang, Anjaana Anjaani, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Salaam Namaste fame, it also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.

Siddharth recently expressed his happiness for the film entering the Rs 500 crore club and said, “I’m just so happy and grateful that Pathaan has been entertaining people globally. To hit 1000 plus crore gross worldwide & 500 crore nett in Hindi version is simply historic and we are thankful for the love that people have showered on Pathaan. As a director, I couldn’t be prouder to have made a film that is bringing joy to so many people globally.”

