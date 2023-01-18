The megastar of the Indian entertainment industry Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a humongous fanbase not only in India but across the globe. Apart from an insane fanbase, the multi-talented personality is also one of the richest artistes in the world.

Yes, SRK has been named the fourth richest actor in the world after Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler Perry, and Dwayne Johnson with a whopping worth of $770 million. The list was followed by Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, George Clooney and Robert De Niro. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan is the only non-American actor in the list.

Richest actors in the world: 🇺🇸 Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion

🇺🇸 Tyler Perry: $1 Billion

🇺🇸 Dwayne Johnson: $800 million

🇮🇳 Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million

🇺🇸 Tom Cruise: $620 million

🇭🇰 Jackie Chan: $520 million

🇺🇸 George Clooney: $500 million

🇺🇸 Robert De Niro: $500 million — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) January 8, 2023

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s expensive things, his Mannat residence at Bandra, Mumbai is reportedly Rs 200 crore. The actor also has a farmhouse in Alibaug, which is called Deja Vu Farms.

Coming to his international properties, SRK owns an estate in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai called Villa K-93, which is more than Rs 17 crore. His Park Lane, London home is roughly around Rs 165 crore.

He is a proud owner of many luxury automobiles including Audi A6, BMW i8, BMW 7 series, BMW 6 series (convertible), Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Bentley Continental GT and Harley Davidson Dyna Street Bob and others.

Apart from production and VFX company Red Chillies, the megastar is also the co-owner of the IPL team, Kolkota Knight Riders with a 55 per cent stake.

On the work front, SRK is gearing up for the release of Pathaan, which is set to hit the screens on 25 January during the Republic Day weekend. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles.

