Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the superstar’s comeback vehicle. Fans have been awaiting his arrival on the celluloid for over four years and that moment will finally stand true eight days later when the film storms the box office on January 25. Khan is infallible and unbeatable in the international markets and the collections of Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale are proof. It made more money abroad than it did in India. And now, Siddharth Anand’s spy thriller has already beaten Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2; here’s how.

In Germany, Yash’s blockbuster did a business of Rs 1.2 crore whereas Pathaan has raked in over Rs 1.32 crore in its advance bookings itself. Pathaan is also expected to create a thunderstorm at the ticket windows in India as it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s first film since Zero that came out in 2018.

Director Siddharth Anand, in a video released by Yash Raj Films, talks about why Pathaan has become the most hyped film globally and how SRK’s return to the cinemas after 4 years has added to the humongous buzz that the film is carrying! Sid says, “Directing SRK is a responsibility and it’s even more greater now because of the break that he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience. I am realising now, towards the end of the film into the release of the film, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it’s somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of.”

About the electrifying SRK and Deepika pairing in Pathaan, Sid says, “Just the fact that SRK and DP have done so many films before and fortunately all of them have been really successful. It became a challenge to see how different can they look and so, our team really worked you know intricately to present them in a new way.”

SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Sid says, “The fact that DP is looking different from her films and SRK is looking different from his films, automatically their pairing will look fresh. So that is the approach we took

In the good old days, every film of SRK created havoc and he was the biggest star of the country. His dream run began with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and continued with films like Devdas, Chalte Chalte, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na, Veer Zaara, Don, Chak De India, Om Shanti Om, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.