Explained: How Rishab Shetty’s Kantara surpassed Pushpa at the box office?

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is continuously doing well at the box office breaking all records including Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise and Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 1. Having a look at it’s first-week box office figures, Kantara opened up with a huge collection of 1.27 Cr. Net on the very first day in the Hindi market on 14 October, Friday. Its second-day collection on 15 October, Saturday was 2.75 Cr. and 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day 16 October, Sunday in the Hindi market.

Moreover, on its first Monday, 17 October, the film collected 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market despite the reduction in ticket rates which was an outstanding jump of 40 percent to 50 percent in the collections as compared to its first day. With 1.88 Cr. Net on 18 October, Tuesday, and 1.95 Cr. Net on 19 October, Wednesday, the film registered a steady growth with a collection of 1.90 Cr. Net in the Hindi market on 20 October, Thursday, which also jumped to 2.05 Cr. Net in the Hindi Market on 21 October, Friday. On 22 October, Saturday its box office collection in the Hindi market reached 2.55 Cr. Net and 2.65 Cr. Net on 23 October, Sunday.

As the film entered its next week, on 24 October, Monday the film collected 1.90 Cr. Net and on 25 October, Tuesday it garnered 2.35 Cr. which jumped on to 2.60 Cr. Net on 26 October, Wednesday, and very well maintained its steady growth on 27 October, Thursday with a collection of 2.60 Cr. Net, that went on to 2.75 Cr. Net on 28 October, Friday, followed by a huge jump with 4.1 Cr. Net on 29 October, Saturday, and then saw the time highest collection since its release with 4.4 Cr. on 30 October, Sunday in the Hindi market.

Ahead of this, the film went on to capture the next week while it collected 2.3 Cr. Net on 31 October, Monday and maintained a steady growth on 01 November, Tuesday with 2.3 Cr. Net which jumped to 2.05 Cr. Net on 02 November, Wednesday in the Hindi market. On 03 November, Thursday it garnered 2.05 crores and on 04 November, Friday it was 2.05 Cr. while it registered 4.15 Cr. on 05 November, Saturday which went on collect the highest collection ever since its release with 4.5 Cr. on 06 November, Sunday in the Hindi market. Other than registering phenomenal growth at the box office, Kantara also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

There are several reasons why Rishab Shetty’s Kantara’s wildfire is catching up everywhere and the audience cannot have enough of it. The main crux of Kantara is the depiction of class politics which cannot be ignored in our Indian culture. The mythical element of Kantara touches the chord of the audiences. The association with deity and culture is told in a very lucid manner and that has become the very basis of the story. The story telling is tight and as audiences we take the supernatural elements in a serous manner. In no way does the supernatural elements look forced. The culture of Karnataka is beautifully weaved in with mythology.

