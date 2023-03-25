Hollywood has been overpowering Bollywood for over eight years now. Or is to more than that? The first memory is Fast and Furious 6 trumping Preity Zinta’s Ishkq In Paris at the box-office. The second is Fast and Furious 7 uprooting Sushant Singh Rajput’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and becoming the first Hollywood film to cross the 100-crore in India.

Forget box-office clashes, even after releasing a week apart from each other, Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan was a 100-crore behind The Jungle Book, with the former ending its lifetime run at around 85 crore and the later minting a jaw-dropping 185 crore. And this has been the case with many blockbusters from the West in India. The recent example is Avatar- The Way Of Water overshadowing CirKus at the ticket windows.

And the latest example is John Wick: Chapter 4 that released alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Bheed. Keanu Reeves’ franchise is known for its raw and rousing action that pumps up the audience’s collective energy. Reeves returned as the bruised and badass hitman for chapter four and this time, with more blood, balls, and box-office noise.

The gross collection on day one is expected to be around 10 crore, however the official collections are awaited. As far as Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed is concerned, it could only collect 15 lacs; but again, the official numbers are yet to be out. The huge gap in the collections between these films shows how the nation has chosen whom to put their money on. It’s not necessarily a barrier or a boundary between languages, but the ability to satiate their cinematic appetites and appeal.

John Wick had everything going for it- A popular franchise, slick action, eye-popping sequences, breathless stunts, and a narrative to keep one hooked. Bheed was slightly esoteric in its craft despite telling the story of a horror the whole globe experienced with a collective gasp. It was shot in black-and-white too, with Ashutosh Rana, one of the actors of the film, saying tragedy can never be colourful, it’s either black or white. Somewhere in that ambitious idea, lies a metaphor waiting to be unearthed and understood. The reviews are positive, and the film should witness a growth over the weekend.

Could its fate be different if it were a solo release? Maybe. Meanwhile, it’s a John Wick show all the way. Wi(n)k Wi(n)k!

