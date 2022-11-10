Happy Birthday Ashutosh Rana: A look at his best roles

There is no denying the fact that what is Bollywood without the baddies? Almost every fine director has often said that the protagonist isn’t a hero until he faces a real villain. And Indian cinema has one such OG villain who has often sent chills down the spine and made the audience hate him with his on-point acting skills. We are talking about none other than Ashutosh Rana. Making sure that his face does more talking than the sound effects, Ashutosh has etched his mark in the industry by acing the negative roles and giving performances of such a level that the audience could sympathise with the hero and hate him to the core. Over his two-decade long career, Ashutosh never limited himself to any particular audience but has also worked in Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil films. On the occasion of his 55th birthday, let’s take a look at his best roles:

Dushman

In this Sanjay Dutt and Kajol starrer psychological thriller, Ashutosh played a gruesome villain. The actor’s bone-shivering performance was so on point that he even won the Filmfare award for Best Actor in a Negative Role. Essaying the role of a postman turned serial killer, Ashutosh perfectly got into his role.

Sangharsh

Essaying a transgender on screen that too this early in his career, not only showed Ashutosh’s courage to experiment but gave a glance at his versatility. Considered one of the most gripping performances of his career, Ashutosh manages to frighten people of all ages even today.

Kalyug

In 2005, Ashutosh successfully made his impact with his prowess in the multi-starrer movie Kalyug. Featuring amidst, Kunal Kemmu, Emraan Hashmi, Amrita Singh, and Atul Parchure among others, Ashutosh grabbed all the attention in the Mohit Suri directorial.

Awarapan

Without a doubt, his work as Malik is one of the most subtle yet deadly roles he ever played. Ashutosh, who initially considers himself the protagonist, is a gangster going to the extent of killing his son, played by Emraan Hashmi.

Mulk

It was not always that Ashutosh won hearts by essaying deadly psycho killers or a gangster. At every point in his career, the actor made sure to prove his versatility. In 2018, Ashutosh stuns the audience by playing a bigoted public prosecutor. In most of the most brilliant courtroom dramas ever made in Bollywood, Ashutosh nailed his role to perfection.

