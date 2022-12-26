Amidst high expectations and humongous buzz, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus hit the screens last Friday at the box office. While fans and trade experts were expecting this comic caper to end 2022 with a bang, it turned out to be a colossal disappointment.

In its opening weekend, Cirkus raked in around Rs 21 crore, which is very low considering filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s standards. Adapted from William Shakespeare’s iconic play Comedy of Errors, the film comprises of a huge ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and others.

The poor performance of Cirkus has turned out to be a great advantage for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water as it turned out to be the first choice for the cinegoers. In its second weekend, the epic-action adventure raked in Rs 60 crore with around Rs 26 crore coming on the Christmas holiday. The film has crossed the 250 crore mark and is soon expected to enter the Rs 300 crore club at the box office.

Since there are no biggies until the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham’s Pathaan, Avatar: The Way of Water will have an open ground at the box office, which gives the film potential to hit the Rs 350 crore mark. (Note: Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey, which is releasing on 13th January has not been taken into consideration since it is a niche film).

In fact, the dull performance of Cirkus has also turned out to be a great thing for Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 as it collected around Rs 3.25 crore in its sixth weekend and crossed the Rs 220 crore mark in India.

