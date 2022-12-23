James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water had a phenomenal week 1 at the Indian Box Office. After a mammoth opening weekend around the world, the film has strong hold on the weekdays and a cracking second weekend on the cards.

A complete family entertainer and a never seen before visual, the momentum is strong, positive and rising upward clearly showing in the second weekend advance bookings, with tickets already being sold out, all set for a momentous week ahead with an added advantage of holiday season!

Featuring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang in pivotal roles, Cameron’s magnum opus appears to enter the Rs 200 crore club in just a week, as per the early trends cited in the report. After reportedly bagging a collection of around Rs 18 crore on Monday and around Rs 16 crore on Tuesday, trends suggest that American epic science fiction will earn around Rs 14.25 to 16.25 crore on its Day 6. Moreover, it is expected that the movie will make, and break, more box office records in the days to come. It is interesting to note that the film’s prequel, Avatar, stands as the highest-grossing film of all time with a collection of $2.9 billion.

When it comes to the all-time worldwide box office, two of Cameron’s movies have impeccably made it to the top three. While 2009 Avatar occupied the first spot, Cameron’s 1997 piece of work Titanic is in third place. If you are wondering which film takes the second place, it’s Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avatar: The Way of Water is running successfully in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

