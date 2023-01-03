2022 turned out to be one of the worst years for Bollywood at the box office as many biggies failed to strike the chord with the audience. But as the mantra says, ‘Chhodo kal ki baatein, kal ki baat purani‘, we can expect the Hindi film industry to make a roaring comeback in 2023 and make the cash registers ringing.

In fact, Bollywood has all the chances hit the marquee right in the first month of the year with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey. While the latter can set the foundation and momentum with its out-of-the-box storytelling, Siddharth Anand’s directorial has all the potential to garner maximum footfalls due to its huge star cast and massive scale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Talking about Kuttey, which features the ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj, has garnered excitement among the audience with its quirky trailer and is expected to take a decent start at the box office. And if the film opens to favourable reviews, it will get a boost over the weekend at the domestic market. The black comedy marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Now coming to Pathaan, the spy-thriller is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year, as the audience will see Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen after four years. The trailer and songs have already garnered a thunderous response and trade experts are expecting the film to take an opening of over Rs 30 crore on its first day at the ticket windows. Pathaan will enjoy an extended Republic Day weekend, which will definitely give the epic-budget film an advantage at the box office. Bankrolled by YRF, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.