Vishal Bhardwaj has mastered the art of combining noir and gore with wit and humour. His son Aasmaan Bhardwaj now takes the baton and makes his directorial debut with Kuttey. The film has an ensemble of Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan and the trailer is finally out.

The trailer suggests it’s going to be a dark comedy. The dialogues are absolutely crackling. Expletives flow like wine. And there’s an ode to Kaminey too. It’s all there. The film is divided into three chapters and each chapter seems to expose the dark side of every character. In this world, there are no shades of black or white, they run riot with grey and gore. There’s immense joy in watching Radhika Madan go all boisterous and berserk, Tabu mouthing expletives with elan, Konkona flashing her evil smile with blood smeared all over. And above all, Naseeruddin Shah still holding his own with his commanding aura and booming voice.

The audience will get to see their favourite actors doing something completely different from what they have done earlier. The trailer also teases the viewers with a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kaminey’s catchy title song, Dhan Te Nan, which was a chartbuster when it released. Interestingly, Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed it (and directed Kaminey), has also composed the music for Kuttey and recreated the Kaminey title track in Aasmaan’s movie, to intrigue the audience!

The darkly fascinating world of this intriguing, exciting bunch of anti-heroes, certainly seems to have sparked excitement amongst fans and netizens alike.

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

Kuttey will be released in cinemas on 13th January, 2023. Can’t wait more to watch this madness on big screen!

