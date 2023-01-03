Japanese influencer Mayo Japan recreating 'Besharam Rang' from Pathaan wins over the internet

Ever since its release, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song ‘Besharam Rang’ from their upcoming film, Pathaan continues to remain the talk of the town. The track has been making headlines daily, whether for being embroiled in controversy to becoming the party anthem this year. The hot-as-hell sultry track is already a favourite among social media users. While the song is being loved and admired by many, the song has also prompted social media influencers to recreate their own versions and we can bet they will also leave you stunned and amazed. Among the now-going viral versions of the song, a video of a Japanese influencer, Mayo Japan, has started making rounds where she can be seen matching steps perfectly.

Shared on Instagram, the video shows that Mayo nails the hook steps of the song. Her expressions are also a winner. Besides her, one can also not miss another man named Kaketaku who seems to be imitating the role of Shah Rukh Khan in the song. The duo’s performance has won the internet and already racked up millions of views and admiration from people.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayo Japan (@mayojapan)

While the video has been winning several plaudits, the lead singer of the song, Shilpa Rao also praised Mayo’s dance moves in the comment section.

On the other hand, another video grabbing eyeballs includes a plus-size influencer who is also wooing the internet with her bold take on the song. Sharing the video on Instagram, the woman named Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar showed off her dance moves on Besharam Rang. Not to forget, she also didn’t hesitate to don a near-matching beach outfit as she recorded the video near the seaside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar (@thechubbytwirler)

People took to the comment and lauded her unapologetic take on the bold song and showered her with praises. A user wrote, “The ease with which you pull off such demanding shoots in such difficult environments. True Queen!”

It is pertinent to note that there are many such versions of the song on social media and Besharam Rang from Pathaan is definitely trending.

