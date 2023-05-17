Explained: How Abhishek Bachchan & Vicky Kaushal will entertain the audience with their camaraderie as IIFA 2023 hosts
IIFA will be staged at the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, and a part of the picture-perfect Yas Bay Waterfront.
The biggest event of the year, IIFA 2023 is just a few days away and while fans can’t wait to see the star-studded affair, the superb camaraderie of Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan as hosts is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the show.
Sharing his excitement about the event, Junior Bachchan said, “As we approach the biggest Indian celebration, I am very thrilled to return to the wonderful people of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It will be an absolute pleasure and honor to entertain and meet fans from all over the world. Looking forward to hosting the IIFA Awards.”
The duo of Robbie and Vicky from Manmarziyaan takes center stage at Nexa IIFA Awards 2023 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and we can’t keep calm!
Book tickets at https://t.co/ncejMYQLQ7 for 27th May & be a part of this entertaining night with our hosts #AbhishekBachchan & #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/0oJzFbCBKs
Related Articles
— IIFA (@IIFA) May 15, 2023
On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal shared his IIFA journey and quoted, “Finally, the countdown to IIFA has begun. My journey with IIFA has been tremendously exciting over the years and I can’t wait to be on stage and co-host IIFA Awards 2023! YAS Island, here we come!”
Get ready to witness a grand evening filled with the best-of-the-best superstars of Bollywood as they make their way to Nexa IIFA Awards 2023, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on 27th May
Spend your evening with megastars and watch them live
Book your tickets at https://t.co/ncejMYQLQ7 pic.twitter.com/KJdWfFKUHi
— IIFA (@IIFA) May 11, 2023
Both stars are known for their wittiness and sparkling sense of humour and we can expect the duo to tickle us silly with their hilarious one-liners. The mega event will see energetic performances from biggies like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.
also read
Manish Malhotra brings a fashion that creates and inspires to the IIFA stage
Several Bollywood A-listers, along with celebs from other fields, often opt to wear ‘Manish Malhotra’ couture, be it to a wedding or a red-carpet gala.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan promises to be a complete family entertainer
The trailer that was released just today has left the audience intrigued for what could be the cause of such a hilarious divorce and the family drama.
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan unite for Jio Cinemas and Dinesh Vijan's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'
The trailer of the film is all set to release tomorrow (15th May) amidst fanfare.