The biggest event of the year, IIFA 2023 is just a few days away and while fans can’t wait to see the star-studded affair, the superb camaraderie of Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan as hosts is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the show.

Sharing his excitement about the event, Junior Bachchan said, “As we approach the biggest Indian celebration, I am very thrilled to return to the wonderful people of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It will be an absolute pleasure and honor to entertain and meet fans from all over the world. Looking forward to hosting the IIFA Awards.”