Explained: How Abhishek Bachchan & Vicky Kaushal will entertain the audience with their camaraderie as IIFA 2023 hosts

IIFA will be staged at the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, and a part of the picture-perfect Yas Bay Waterfront.

FP Staff May 17, 2023 15:57:03 IST
The biggest event of the year, IIFA 2023 is just a few days away and while fans can’t wait to see the star-studded affair, the superb camaraderie of Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan as hosts is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the show.

Sharing his excitement about the event, Junior Bachchan said, “As we approach the biggest Indian celebration, I am very thrilled to return to the wonderful people of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It will be an absolute pleasure and honor to entertain and meet fans from all over the world. Looking forward to hosting the IIFA Awards.”

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal shared his IIFA journey and quoted, “Finally, the countdown to IIFA has begun. My journey with IIFA has been tremendously exciting over the years and I can’t wait to be on stage and co-host IIFA Awards 2023! YAS Island, here we come!”

Both stars are known for their wittiness and sparkling sense of humour and we can expect the duo to tickle us silly with their hilarious one-liners. The mega event will see energetic performances from biggies like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Updated Date: May 19, 2023 17:17:25 IST

