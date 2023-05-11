The action hero of Bollywood – Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to dazzle at the Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with his performance for the prestigious IIFA Awards this year! Fans can’t wait to see Ayushmann take the stage at the IIFA awards night.

The Action Hero of Bollywood is ready to perform at NEXA IIFA Awards 2023, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on 27th May💃🏼 Get your tickets today at https://t.co/ncejMYQLQ7 to watch the dashing #AyushmannKhurrana take center stage with his breathtaking performance! pic.twitter.com/hd1pb7hATC — IIFA (@IIFA) May 10, 2023

The IIFA awards and weekend will be returning to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 26th and 27th, 2023 for its 23rd edition. IIFA is the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema and it is set to bring together the very best in music and entertainment under one roof.

#ContestAlert: Answer this simple question and stand a chance to WIN IIFA 2023 tickets. Don’t forget to use the hashtags #IIFAWithFP & #IIFA2023 pic.twitter.com/lEQ1wjmXKf — Firstpost (@firstpost) May 10, 2023

Enjoy a weekend full of glamour and fashion, see the stars hit the green carpet, and celebrate and welcome the Indian film fraternity, as the IIFA Awards lights up Etihad Arena this month!

Book your tickets now at https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/events for a weekend full of glitz and glamour of IIFA!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.