Tamanaah Bhatia has exited her zone of comfort and tried to enter into the space of intimacy in her new show Jee Karda that’s now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She will also be seen in Lust Stories 2 that will drop on Netflix on June 29. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actress spoke about her choices as an actor, what drew her to the script of the show, and if any resemblance to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai exists or not.

When asked about the evolution of love, relationships in the landscape of content, Bhatia opines, “We are in a great time as artists, we are getting different parts to play. In my last release, I played a female bouncer. Mumbai is a city I’ve grown up in, and this is a character that comes closest to what I look in person. This is a strong woman who’s making it all happen in a city like Mumbai; and Lust (Stories 2) of course is going to be a different world altogether. I’m very happy with the diverse range of characters that I’m getting to play.”

The inevitable question about what drew her to the character she plays comes in and she says, “It represents a strong woman who’s trying to make her way in the city. When you play an alpha-female, you need a good anchor and support system, and Suhail’s character Rishabh is that for her. I also like how Arunima has brought these two characters as a single entity. It’s always daunting for our generation since marriage requires certain kind of commitment. Peer pressure is a real thing and all the complexities she has makes her what Arunima describes as a hot mess. And that’s fantastic because you need to embrace your imperfections.”

On similarities with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was made at a very different time and age. This generation has embraced the fact that we aren’t black and white, we all are different shades of grey. This too deals with individual complexities one is dealing with and relationships so it’s actually quite different. Having a partner & feelings for someone from the past is the only similarity I feel. Nothing more than that.

On OTT giving opportunities to actors

I would be shocked at myself if I said people don’t get opportunities. I’m a girl from Mumbai who started her career at the age of 15, went to South India and did Tamil and Telugu films. Clearly, there’s no rule book which place gives you opportunities. With OTT, yes, with different formats, it has helped us tell stories in different ways. It has given us opportunities to dig deeper into our characters. Talent always gets its due.

