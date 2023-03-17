Nandita Das’s directorial and Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami starrer Zwigato strikes a conversation on gig economy and unemployment situation of our country. Effortless actor, Shahana Goswami, who plays the role of Pratima Mahto is the anchor of the family. A soft spoken woman who is firm and never loses her cool. Her Bihari diction and expressions in each and every scene of Zwigato was perfect. This is her second movie with Nandita Das.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost on Zwigato, Shahana says how her appreciation and respect for the delivery boys have gone up during COVID and how frequently she orders food through apps. She is amused how in Mumbai Mumbai, during four months of rain, she has seen people come soaked in water, covered in raincoat, delivering a dry parcel.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How often do you order food from these food delivery apps?

I order food most of the times through apps. Breakfast, tea or coffee, actually everything. When I am fasting I even order juices.

When you order food, do you tell them you’re doing a movie on them?

Now I have started telling them. I have always been shy about sharing my work, but now I have realised why not. This is the kind of a film that needs to be told. I tell people to go and watch it.

And now that you have done a movie on the delivery boys, do you notice them more?

All three of us are fairly observant people so we keep observing things happening around us. For Nandita, the idea came during COVID, and for me the appreciation for them had gone up because there was nobody out there. Even in a city like Mumbai, during four months of rain, I’ve seen people come soaked in water, covered in raincoat, delivering you a dry parcel. I always found it amazing how they did that.

This is your second film with Nandita Das? What was the experience like?

Zwigato with Nandita Das was just a deeper dive, but I feel we both are the same and also developed in some ways or the other. That tuning that we had made me feel that we were coming to a familiar ground, that gap of ten- years was not felt. Also working with Kapil Sharma was such a beautiful surprise, he was a delight to work with. As an actor, he gives a lot, his choices are very surprising and I really enjoyed feeding off his energy, watching him and learning.

