Kapil, who is a popular face on television for his comedy show. He will be seen playing the role of a food delivery boy who is stressed out with the world of ratings and numbers. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost’s Lachmi Deb Roy, Kapil Sharma opens up on working with Nandita Das for Zwigato. He says he can relate to the role because he can relate to the character of a delivery boy because he has lived that life and done petty jobs before becoming an actor. Zwigato also stars Shahana Goswami.

Edited excerpts of the interview:

How often do you order food from delivery boys?

Shahana orders food more than me and then Nandita Das. I don’t have any app on my phone to order food. I don’t eat outside food too much, but when I do have to, my wife orders for us. The only thing I remember ordering during the pandemic from my wife’s phone was a plastic razor to shave. I became very fond of online shopping and asked my wife how to order stuff. She told me the whole process and I began enjoying buying and ordering small things.

What was the preparation for you like and what was your reaction when you got this offer to do Zwigato with Nandita Das?

I did a lot of reading sessions with Nandita Das and she explained the character to me in a lot of detail. She also did my look test in those clothes I am wearing in the film. She just wanted to see how I look in that beard, because nobody bothers if delivery boys don’t shave on a regular basis. I didn’t really prepare for my role because I have seen this world, I have heard about this world. There wasn’t too much hard work involved and when you are in good hands like Nandita Das, you are safe.

How much of your own personality do you see in the character that you play in Zwigato of a delivery boy and how much do you relate to it?

A lot of people ask how you relate to your character, but before coming on television, I have done a lot of small, petty jobs. I have done all these things, but of course there were no apps at that point of time. I have been able to relate to the story a lot, and I had no problems in preparing for the character. I have seen these kinds of houses where the entire family is staying in one room. As you must have seen in the trailer, a visitor is about to come to your house and you can’t do anything because there is only one room. I’ve seen all of this. I have seen houses where the father sleeps on the cot because he is the earning member and the rest of the family sleeps on the floor.

How was Nandita Das as the captain of the ship? Were you ever scared of her? Was she strict?

No, I was not scared. We became friends before we began shooting. I knew she was going to do her work with a lot of detailing. I have seen her work as an actor and as a director. I am a very good audience too. When I saw her name on my mobile phone, I was halfway through saying yes.

