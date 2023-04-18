Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is well-studded with an ensemble cast including so many audience favorite celebrities. One of them is Shehnaaz Gill whose performance in the film is eagerly looked up to by the masses. As the film is gearing up for its release this week, Shehnaaz Gill has started the promotions and media interactions in full force which has indeed made her day more hectic.

Shehnaaz was at Mehboob Studios and a source who was present at Studios stated that “Today Shehnaaz Gill’s day was filled with a lot of commitments. She had to fulfill them all and with her dedication, she has been able to complete all of them.”

If we look at the busy day, Shehnaaz Gill, the actress started her day with two narrations and meetings after that she started promoting her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and did multiple interactions and interviews to promote the film and without any breaks, she completed all her interviews in a row.

