Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan made us believe Hindi Cinema is back in form. Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s performance has made us yearn for rom-coms a little more. The underwhelming performance of the other titles aside, this Friday sees an interesting clash at the box-office. On one hand is Rani Mukerji’s Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, and on the other hand is Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato.

One film is based on a shocking real-life incident and the other tells the story of the not-so-surprising hurdles of a lower middle- class man. Which film is likely to score more at the ticket windows? It seems Mukerji has an upper hand over Sharma for the simple reason that her clout is a lot more cinematically. Also, the early reviews suggest the makers have a winner in hand, they have struck a chord with their story and the actress seems to have delivered yet another moving performance.

That’s not to say Zwigato won’t have any takers, Sharma too has a following on television that should hopefully translate into footfalls as well. Nandita Das knows how to depict real-life hardships and weave a compelling drama around her characters. This is a complete switch for one of television’s funniest personalities, a soft, tender, vulnerable side that nobody expected he would channel one day.

Of course, the rest will depend on the number of screens and shows. Mukerji’s film reportedly eyes for 2000 screens in India, which is impressive. For Sharma’s film, the exact numbers are awaited. This film has already created a stir at multiple festivals across the world and that should add to the curiosity. The narrative may be comparatively niche and esoteric, but it tells the story of people that ensure nobody sleeps hungry. It’s a battle of battles this Friday in cinemas.

