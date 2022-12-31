In this exclusive interview with Firstpost, the incredibly talented Gulshan Devaiah talks about his journey as an actor in the industry so far, being lauded by the veteran Naseeruddin Shah, and his expectations from 2023

The man has made some very interesting choices recently, two of them being Duranga and Blurr, streaming on Zee5 currently.

On his journey as an actor

I’m better now, my process is much more refined. I’ve learned so much from my experience having worked with some wonderful actors and directors. It has been a very satisfying journey, of course it could would’ve been better but it could’ve been worse also, so I’m quite happy.

On Naseeruddin Shah’s praises for him

I really don’t know what to say. He’s really warm on my face but he has said nice things about me behind my back as well. And what to say I mean he’s a stalwart, one of the thespians, he’s a legendary actor with a legendary career. And for him to say such things about me, I believe him. I met him recently at a screening and I went to him and hugged him for saying such wonderful things about me.

On his character in Hunterrr

I could’ve done many things better, that’s how I look back. People really like it but if I had another opportunity to crack it, I’d say I would make different choices as an actor.

On 2022

It’s been pretty alright. I’ve been very busy because post the lockdown, a lot of backlog was there so I was constantly working every month so I didn’t have much free time. Apart from that, I have no reasons to complain.

On expectations from 2023

I have no expectations from 2023, we’ll keep working and taking one thing at a time.

On his upcoming projects

I have a couple of them. One is with Amazon called Dahaad. The other is Guns and Gulaabs on Netflix. Dahaad is made by Reema Kagti, and Guns and Gulaabs is made by Raj and DK. I’ve also completed a couple of features but I don’t want to talk about them right now.

