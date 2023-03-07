Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no doubt a fashion diva, showing off her glamorous self, time and again at multiple fashion events. This time too, as the Paris Fashion Week remains in full swing, the Quantico actress along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas made a starry appearance at the Valentino Fall 2023 show. Ruling the front row at the show, the couple’s pictures are currently setting social media ablaze. While Priyanka was seen in the hottest Valentino pink by donning a plunging neck dress, Nick complemented her with a chic grey suit combined with a black top and boots. While posing for the media, the couple did make heads turn at the event.

Priyanka Chopra while taking to her Instagram handle also shared a couple of pictures. While some included her own single pictures, a few others show the couple together as they pose for the camera.

Take a look:

She also added a caption that reads, “Thank you for having us @maisonvalentino. Congratulations @pppiccioli…the new collection is so special! #ValentinoBlackTie.”

Besides this, the actress shared another video from the event giving a short glimpse of her time at the Paris Fashion Week. Nick Jonas also shared the frame with her as they drop some candid moments in the video.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas outfit decoded

Styled by Law Roach, Priyanka Chopra’s hottest pink ensemble was a star runner at the event. Along with the Valentino outfit, she completed her look with the brand’s heeled boots, a matching handbag, minimal accessories, and subtle makeup. Complimenting his wife for the night, Nick went for a slate-grey suit from the luxury label which he paired with Valentino logo-print top and matching grey pants. The look was rounded off with a pair of boots and back-swept curly hair.

Prior to attending the Valentino Fall 2023 show, where creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased his latest collections, the star couple arrived in the French capital on Sunday and were spotted going out for a dinner date.

