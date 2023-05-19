Actor Ashleigh Cummings is completely in awe of Bollywood’s export to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra. In an exclusive interview with Firtspost’s Lachmi Deb Roy, Ashleigh Cummings says that she simply loves Priyanka’s capacity for creativity, spontaneity, professionalism. Ashleigh says that Priyanka is always highly prepared on the sets, very ambitious and an incredible leader; both on film sets and in her businesses and humanitarian aspects.

Edited excerpts from the interview

On the preparation for the role in Citadel

It was pretty intense, it started with a lot of physicality, walking around, switching between each character. What was most interesting was that with all the kind of work I had done around the three characters, it felt like Brielle was the truest even though she was undercover.

What was your experience like playing such a layered character in Citadel?

Definitely it was a very healthy and exciting challenge. Even now I feel I’m uncovering more aspects about my character, who this person is, and the questions keep erupting. But I guess what you’re talking about- light and dark, a certain sense of duality, because that’s the central aspect of the show. In this spy world there are a lot of shackles around women like other worlds. It was very brave on the part of the team to explore such characters who are not perfect, but layered and vulnerable. I simply enjoyed the entire process of playing this role.

Tell us about your experience of working with Priyanka Chopra…

Priyanka is so much fun, it was lovely to have a partner-in-crime, she’s also such an inspiration at so many levels. Personally, I am totally in awe of her, especially the way she interacts with her crew, and how generous she’s towards everyone.

Professionally, Priyanka has an incredible capacity for creativity and spontaneity, highly professional, highly prepared, very ambitious and an incredible leader; both on film sets and in her businesses, and humanitarian aspects. She is a complete package that I simply look up to.

Tell us about your experience of working with the Russo Brothers…

It was a great learning experience. I was fortunate enough to sit in one of the writing rooms during the making of the project to understand the process of what the audiences require and need to keep them engaged; the architecture of the entire show and what is going to keep it alive. That was one of the greatest gifts on the whole. Their capacity for intellect is astonishing and they are also very collaborative, and they really trust you, trust you to play.

