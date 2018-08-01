Ahead of Christopher Robin's release, Winnie the Pooh appears on Twitter to answer fan questions

Prior to a film's release actors and team members usually engage with the press, make appearances on talk shows and also interact with fans on different social media outlets. Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin's best friend, who is also one of the stars of the upcoming film, made his first ever celebrity appearance and interacted with fans on Twitter.

Users asked him about his love for honey and whether they could befriend him too. One user even invited him to a tea party!

Hey @GlobalsoftPirka 🐝! You asked: “If I brought honey, would you like to eat it with me and talk about our day?” #AskWinnieThePooh #ChristopherRobin pic.twitter.com/T8QTqAgjuI — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 31, 2018

Hello there @miriamjablon! You asked “what it’s like to live in the Hundred Acre Wood. It looks like so much fun. I can’t wait for this movie. My #Pooh Bear, #Tigger and I are really excited.” #ChristopherRobin #AskWinnieThePooh pic.twitter.com/PBxwEnsv9H — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 31, 2018

.@lostnagoodbk: “Can you come over for tea? I promise to have lots of hunny! <3” #AskWinnieThePooh #ChristopherRobin Hunny is always a good idea! 🍯 pic.twitter.com/QBWoJ0F7OT — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 31, 2018

Christopher Robin will follow an adult Christopher (Ewan McGregor) who has forgotten about his adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood. He is now a businessman who is dealing with problems of adulthood. His old playmates reunite with him to help him rediscover his imagination and the child within. The film will have Hayley Atwell play Robin's wife Evelyn, Bronte Carmichael as his daughter Madeline and Mark Gatiss as his boss Giles. Jim Cummings will voice Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, with Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga. Christopher Robin releases overseas on 3 August and in Indian cinemas on 10 August.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 17:57 PM