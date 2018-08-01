You are here:

Ahead of Christopher Robin's release, Winnie the Pooh appears on Twitter to answer fan questions

FP Staff

Aug,01 2018 17:57:27 IST

Prior to a film's release actors and team members usually engage with the press, make appearances on talk shows and also interact with fans on different social media outlets. Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin's best friend, who is also one of the stars of the upcoming film, made his first ever celebrity appearance and interacted with fans on Twitter.

Users asked him about his love for honey and whether they could befriend him too. One user even invited him to a tea party!

 

Christopher Robin will follow an adult Christopher (Ewan McGregor) who has forgotten about his adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood. He is now a businessman who is dealing with problems of adulthood. His old playmates reunite with him to help him rediscover his imagination and the child within. The film will have Hayley Atwell play Robin's wife Evelyn, Bronte Carmichael as his daughter Madeline and Mark Gatiss as his boss Giles. Jim Cummings will voice Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, with Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga. Christopher Robin releases overseas on 3 August and in Indian cinemas on 10 August.       

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 17:57 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Christopher Robin #Ewan McGregor #Hollywood #Winnie the Pooh

also see

Marc Forster on Christopher Robin: We could all use a little bit of Pooh’s heart and wisdom right now

Marc Forster on Christopher Robin: We could all use a little bit of Pooh’s heart and wisdom right now

Ewan McGregor, John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh attend Christopher Robin Premiere

Ewan McGregor, John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh attend Christopher Robin Premiere

Demi Lovato reportedly suffering from 'complications' due to suspected drug overdose

Demi Lovato reportedly suffering from 'complications' due to suspected drug overdose