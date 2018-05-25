Christopher Robin first look shows meditative Ewan McGregor with Winnie, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore

The first look for Disney's Christopher Robin is out and it looks like far from a typical Disney movie.

The film stars Ewan McGregor in the titular role who is now all grown up and is haunted by the traumas he endured during World War II, reported Collider. But when his old playmates from the Hundred Acre Wood find him again, his life is thrown for a loop.

Sooner or later, the past catches up to you. 🍯 Tune in to @TheEllenShow tomorrow for the new trailer for Disney’s #ChristopherRobin. pic.twitter.com/YiSM4NbmVB — Disney (@Disney) May 24, 2018

The poster has a meditative McGregor looking into the distance while Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore gather around him. The animated characters look eerily real and the work done during animation has clearly paid dividends. The poster also marks 3 August as the date of release for the film. It also mentions the tagline: Sooner or later, your past catches up for you.

Also read: Christopher Robin teaser: Winnie The Pooh reunites with his old friend in new Disney film starring Ewan McGregor

McGregor will portray the adult Christopher Robin with Hayley Atwell playing his wife Evelyn, Bronte Carmichael his daughter Madeline and Mark Gatiss as his boss Giles. Jim Cummings voices Winnie the Pooh, with Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Chris O'Dowd as Tigger, Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit, and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga.

Marc Forster will direct the live-action project based on a screenplay written by Tom McCarthy, Alex Ross Perry, and Allison Schroeder.

Updated Date: May 25, 2018 16:35 PM