Marc Forster on Christopher Robin: We could all use a little bit of Pooh’s heart and wisdom right now

Disney’s Christopher Robin brings the timeless charm and nostalgia of AA Milne’s stories and characters to the big screen in an imaginative tale about the joy and purity of youth. Speaking to the child in all of us, the film is a gentle reminder to let some of those qualities infuse our adult lives.

A heartwarming live-action adventure, Christopher Robin is directed by Golden Globe nominee Marc Forster and stars Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin; Golden Globe nominee Hayley Atwell as his wife, Evelyn; Bronte Carmichael as his daughter, Madeline; and Emmy winner Mark Gatiss as Giles Winslow, Robin’s boss.

The film also features the voices of Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, three-time Emmy winner Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Golden Globe nominee Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Oscar winner Peter Capaldi as Rabbit and Oscar nominee and Tony Award winner Sophie Okonedo as Kanga.

Once a working script was in place, Marc Forster was thrilled to direct the film. The acclaimed director known for his eclectic range of films—including Finding Neverland, Quantum of Solace and The Kite Runner—grew up loving Disney live-action films and was immediately drawn to the story. It had a sense of magic realism, and he believed it had the potential to become an artistic, emotional, funny and timeless film.

“When you are able to make people laugh and cry in the same movie and you are able to tell the story with integrity and ground it in reality and have the magic realism on top of it, it lifts your spirits and connects you with the people you love,” says Forster.

And this is a story Forster believes has never been more relevant. “I think it’s something we desperately need in the world,” he says. “We could all use a little bit of Pooh’s heart and wisdom right now.”

Disney's Christopher Robin releases on 10 August in India.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 15:01 PM