Emraan Hashmi cast in The Accidental Prime Minister director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's next film

Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play Retd Air Commodore Kariyadil Cheriyan Kuruvilla in Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's next movie, the director has confirmed. Gutte is best known for helming the much-controversial The Accidental Prime Minister.

According to Times of India, the yet-untitled film will go on floors in November and be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. The makers intend to shoot in real locations with fighter jets and have sought permission from the authorities.

Describing the subject matter, Gutte tells the publication, "It’s a human interest story that starts with the 1971 Indo-Pak war and ends with the Indo-Pak Kargil War of 1999. We plan to film at a real airbase, and it’d be great if the authorities allow us to use real fighter planes to present the story correctly and realistically. We are hopeful that the permission will come through soon.”

The director adds that Hashmi gave his nod to the film instantly.

The film will narrate the story of KC Kuruvilla, who served with a Fighter Bomber Squadron in the Western Sector in 1972 during the Indo-Pak war. In December 1971, he carried out two back-to-back airstrike missions over Chander airfield and Chistian Mandi, inflicting heavy damage to the enemy base. On 6 December, 1972, however, his aircraft crashed after getting hit by Pakistan's anti-aircraft fire. He survived and was awarded the Vir Chakra in 1973.

Apart from Gutte's directorial, Emraan also has several other projects in the pipeline. He will share the screen with John Abraham in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama Mumbai Saga. As reported earlier, the film will be set in 1980-90s and will revolve around the events that were instrumental in Bombay turning into Mumbai.

His other projects include Rumi Jaffrey's Chehre, the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Ezra, and Red Chillies Entertainment's Netflix India Original Bard of Blood.

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 11:58:04 IST