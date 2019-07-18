Emmys 2019: Gwendoline Christie, Alfie Allen, Carice van Houten earn nods after self-submission post HBO snub

Game of Thrones actors Gwendoline Christie (who plays Brienne of Tarth), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), and Carice Van Houten (Melisandre) earned their first Emmy nomination for 2019 by self-submitting the applications after the HBO network failed to do so.

HBO's fantasy epic Game Of Thrones received a total of 32 nomination nods with a record-breaking of total 10 stars being nominated for an Emmy across categories. The Hollywood Reporter later reported on how HBO confirmed that it did not enter the trio for consideration, and so each of the performers, via their reps, went ahead and submitted themselves, picking up the $225 entry fee.

While it is not uncommon for actors to submit themselves or via their reps, it is rare for a self-submitted performer to get nominations, according to THR. Allen was nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series, Christie was nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series, and Houten was nominated for best guest actress in a drama series.

Christie took to social media to announce the news and seemed absolutely delighted to achieve the nomination. She will compete with her Thrones co-stars, Lena Heady, Sohphie Turner and Maisie Williams, along with Julia Garner of Ozark and Fiona Shaw of Killing Eve.

Game of Thrones fans were thrilled with the announcement and celebrated their achievement online by stating that it shows we all need to be "our own cheerleader." Check out a few reactions by the fans

HBO didn't submit Gwendoline Christie for an Emmy so she submitted herself and got a nomination. Be your own biggest cheerleader. — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) July 17, 2019

We need to stop idealizing modesty. You're awesome and you work your ass off. Be proud of it, tell people about it, and nominate yourself for things! Be your own hype-person. https://t.co/LLKehmO7wi — Rachael Rose (@hedonish) July 17, 2019

This, every day. Shout about the stuff you do. Be proud of it. Own your achievements. Trumpet them to the whole universe. Write your own narrative of success 🖤 https://t.co/cVEdQsSHVw — Gemma Amor (@manylittlewords) July 17, 2019

Learn how to advocate for yourself & don't apologize for it. Great reminder. https://t.co/7aCl5Wr9Gw — Jess Smith (@WarJessEagle) July 17, 2019

HBO didn't submit Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), Alfie Allen (Theon), or Carice van Houten (Melisandre) for the Emmys, so they all paid the fee and submitted themselves. Now all three are nominated. Be your own champion and advocate. — Cindaly (@cindalyv) July 17, 2019

so apparently HBO didn't submit both Alfie Allen and Gwendoline christie they had to self submit and they got a nomination!! pic.twitter.com/7IsuFBAi9l — Michael Manes (@KosmikMalex) July 16, 2019

The show has total eclipsed the all-time series record of 27 nods earned by NYPD Blue in 1994.

