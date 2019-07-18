You are here:

Emmys 2019: Gwendoline Christie, Alfie Allen, Carice van Houten earn nods after self-submission post HBO snub

FP Staff

Jul 18, 2019 11:45:48 IST

Game of Thrones actors Gwendoline Christie (who plays Brienne of Tarth), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), and Carice Van Houten (Melisandre) earned their first Emmy nomination for 2019 by self-submitting the applications after the HBO network failed to do so.

HBO's fantasy epic Game Of Thrones received a total of 32 nomination nods with a record-breaking of total 10 stars being nominated for an Emmy across categories. The Hollywood Reporter later reported on how HBO confirmed that it did not enter the trio for consideration, and so each of the performers, via their reps, went ahead and submitted themselves, picking up the $225 entry fee.

While it is not uncommon for actors to submit themselves or via their reps, it is rare for a self-submitted performer to get nominations, according to THR. Allen was nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series, Christie was nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series, and Houten was nominated for best guest actress in a drama series.

Christie took to social media to announce the news and seemed absolutely delighted to achieve the nomination. She will compete with her Thrones co-stars, Lena Heady, Sohphie Turner and Maisie Williams, along with Julia Garner of Ozark and Fiona Shaw of Killing Eve.

Watch her Instagram post here


 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I CANT BELIEVE IT!!!!!!????!?!!?!!!!!!!!! THANK YOU UNIVERSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #EmmyAwards #CANITTRULYBEREAL?????????? ♥️

A post shared by Gwendoline Christie (@gwendolineuniverse) on

Game of Thrones fans were thrilled with the announcement and celebrated their achievement online by stating that it shows we all need to be "our own cheerleader." Check out a few reactions by the fans

 

(Also read: Emmy Nominations 2019: Biggest snubs, from The Deuce, My Brilliant Friend to One Day at a Time, Better Things)

The show has total eclipsed the all-time series record of 27 nods earned by NYPD Blue in 1994.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 11:45:48 IST

tags: 2019 Emmy nominations , 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards , Alfie Allen , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Carice Van Houten , Game of Thrones , Gwendoline Christie , NowStreaming , Shareworthy

also see

Game of Thrones actress Carice van Houten says HBO show had less nudity after #MeToo movement

Game of Thrones actress Carice van Houten says HBO show had less nudity after #MeToo movement

Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss, David Benioff top Google search results for 'bad writers' following petition

Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss, David Benioff top Google search results for 'bad writers' following petition

Richard Madden's Emmy snub disappoints fans, Twitter questions if British actors have a 'cap' for nominations

Richard Madden's Emmy snub disappoints fans, Twitter questions if British actors have a 'cap' for nominations