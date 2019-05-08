You are here:

Emilia Clarke to play English poet Elizabeth Barrett in Bjorn Runge's Let Me Count the Ways

FP Staff

May 08, 2019 19:50:21 IST

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke will essay the role of Elizabeth Barrett in Bjorn Runge's Let Me Count the Ways. According to Variety, BAFTA winner Paula Milne has written the script, which is based on the courtship of Barrett and playwright Robert Browning.

Emilia Clarke. Image from Twitter

The film, set in mid 19th century, will follow the Barrett, who lives with her family in London. After gaining fame and recognition for her work, she suffers from a mysterious illness, turning her into a recluse. However, meeting Browning awakens "a passion she had previously only ever written about." The closer the two get, the more her widowed father tries to keep control over her.

Let Me Count the Ways will be produced by Damian Jones of DJ Films and Bankside films. Bankside not only holds the international sales rights of the film but will also introduce it to buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, mentions Variety.

It was previously reported that Clarke will also be starring opposite Crazy Rich Asians breakout Henry Golding in a comedy titled Last ChristmasThe film will be directed by Paul Feig, best known for helming movies such as Bridesmaids, Spy and Ghostbusters, and written by Oscar winner Emma Thompson along with Bryony Kimmings.

