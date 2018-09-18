Crazy Rich Asians to make much-awaited debut in Indian theatres on 21 September, confirms Warner Bros

After a claiming the top spot at the North American box office in its opening weekend, Crazy Rich Asians is all set to release in Indian theatres. The Jon M Chu directorial will hit Indian theatres on 21 September.

The first Hollywood film with a primarily Asian cast in a generation, Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic comedy based on the book by Kevin Kwan with the same name. Much to the viewers' delight, Warner Bros Studios India announced the release date on Twitter with a short clip containing rushes from the film.

The Only Thing Crazier than Love is Family.

Watch #CrazyRichAsians in cinemas on September 21st. pic.twitter.com/GnWwg40OAz — Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia) September 18, 2018

With a formidable cast comprising Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh. Crazy Rich Asians tells the story of a American economics professor who meets her loaded boyfriend's family in Singapore — and all the drama that ensues.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Crazy Rich Asians was expected to debut in India too soon after its US release. However, moviegoers were left disappointed after Warner Bros initially announced that the film would not see the light of the day in India.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 14:10 PM