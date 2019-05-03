Game of Thrones season 8: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington say upcoming episodes will be 'bigger', more 'twisted'

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen (Khaleesi or the Mother of Dragons) in HBO's popular fantasy show Game of Thrones, recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Speaking to host Jimmy Kimmel, she teased that the Battle of Winterfell will pale in comparison to the upcoming three episodes.

"(The next episodes) are going to be mental. Episode five is bigger. Episode five is ahhhh. I mean four and five and six, they’re all insane, but like… Find the biggest TV you can," she tells Kimmel.

Kit Harington (Jon Snow) spoke about episode four in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, which will show the aftermath of the Battle of Winterfell. The episode, set to have a runtime of about 80 minutes, is one of Harington's favorites from this season of Game of Thrones.

"One of my favorite episodes is four because the characters have seemingly got what they needed. The world is safe now. They’re celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends. But as an audience you’re going, ‘This is only episode four, something’s going to happen.’ And that’s the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There’s something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It’s so Shakespearean," said Harington.

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 15:59:19 IST

