Eid Mubarak: B-town wishes everyone a very Happy Eid. Have a look
On the occassion of Eid, Priyanka Chopra misses biryani and sevaiya back home, while Dia Mirza twins in white with her munchkin.
On the eve of the nation's Eid-al-Fitr celebrations on Tuesday, some of the Bollywood stars have shared their Eid greetings for their fans. Most of them also wished their fans a happy Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on the same day as Eid this year in India.
Akshay Kumar wished his fans on Eid. He wrote on Twitter, “Sabko Eid mubarak, ye din hum sabki zindagio me khushiyaan laaye (Eid Mubarak everyone! May this day bring happiness in everyone's life).”
Priyanka Chopra also shared a heartwarming message on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “Eid Mubarak everyone. May your homes and hearts be filled with love! Majorly missing the sevaiya and biryani back home.”
On the occasion of his first Eid, Dia Mirza shared a wonderful photo with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. In the photo, the mother and boy were dressed identically in white. She scribbled alongside it, “Eid Mubarak everyone. Wishing you and your loved ones peace, health and happiness. This is our little ones first Eid and we pray that everyone is safe and with loved ones.”
Eid Mubarak everyone ❤️✨ Wishing you and your loved ones peace, health and happiness. This is our little ones first Eid and we pray that everyone is safe and with loved ones 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eXi1WUJHPE
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 3, 2022
Sanjay Dutt wished his supporters on the occasion with a family photo. In the photo, the actor, his wife Maanayata Dutt, and their twins Shahraan and Iqra are dressed in traditional Indian attire. “Wishing you and your family peace, happiness and good health on the auspicious occasion of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya,” the actor wrote.
Wishing you and your family peace, happiness and good health on the auspicious occasion of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya✨ pic.twitter.com/KDRHdmqNLY — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 3, 2022
Abhishek Bachchan also wished everyone by sharing a fanart of him giving his father Amitabh Bachchan a hug, along with the hashtag #EidMubarak.
Anupam Kher wished his fans on Twitter. He wrote, “Happy Eid to all. Love, Peace and Happiness always.”
May Allah Bless Humanity with Joy & Well-Being and guide us to walk on the path of Peace & Harmony.Eid Mubarak@venkysuttara #EidMubarak2022 #EidMubark pic.twitter.com/FkeWtHouHC
— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) May 3, 2022
Soni Razdan wished her fans with a tweet that said, “Eid Mubarak to all. May peace love light and brotherhood keep us together always.”
Madhuri Dixit wished her fans as well. She wrote, “#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating! May this auspicious occasion bring prosperity to all!”
Gauahar Khan, who recently went on Haj with family wished her fans on Twitter. She wrote, "Eid Mubarak sabhi ko! I pray for love, peace, success and most importantly good health for everyone! Ameen."
Actor Richa Chadha also shared her greetings on Eid. “Eid Mubarak from the depths of my heart to all. May we truly understand divinity and may there be peacelove to all,” she tweeted.
