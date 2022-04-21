Soni Razdan took to social media to share an emotional candid picture from daughter Alia Bhatt's wedding to Ranbir Kapoor.

After dating for around five years, the adorable couple of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 at RK's Vastu residence in an intimate ceremony. The traditional wedding was attended by couple's close friends and family members.

While the pics of their dreamy wedding are still dominating the internet, Alia Bhatt's mother and actress Soni Razdan recently shared a beautiful unseen pic from the wedding where she is emotionally looking at Ranbir and Alia during their wedding nuptials. In the pic, we can also see Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt in the background. Posting this emotional candid moment on Instagram, Soni Razdan captioned the image as, “My heartbeats” along with heart emojis.

A few days back, we saw Alia Bhatt resuming her work after the wedding as she was spotted at the Kalina airport. As per reports, the actress is in Jaisalmer to shoot for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

The actress recently featured in SS Rajamouli's global blockbuster RRR, which raked in over Rs 1100 crore and the worldwide box office. The magnum opus featured Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in prominent roles.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, which is set to hit the screens in September this year. The action-adventure fantasy film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. It is produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions along with Fox Star Studios. SS Rajamouli will present the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions of the film in the southern markets.

