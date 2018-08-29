You are here:

Eddie Murphy to become father for 10th time; Aishwarya Rai's Rakhi celebrations: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Aug,29 2018 16:17:59 IST

Alia Bhatt ties Karan Johar's son Yash a rakhi

My beautiful baby brother!!! Aaaaah just look at that faceeeeee #yashjohar

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia Bhatt celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying a rakhi on Karan Johar's son Yash's wrist. Calling him 'beautiful baby brother', the actress posted a photo with Yash. Saif Ali Khan's new look for Hunter


Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted in a different rather menacing avatar for Hunter. With dreadlocks tied with a bandana, heavily kohl rimmed eyes, the actor is completely unrecognisable.

Aishwarya Rai celebrates Raksha Bandhan

THE BEST LOVE-bandhan of ALLThank you my DARLING AARADHYAfrom Mom n MeLOVE YOU ETERNALLY

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

LOVE A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

✨LOVE

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her mother Vrinda and daughter Aradhya. The actor shared photographs from the festival, including one of Aradhya, dressed in a traditional outfit, feeding sweets to her cousins.

Eddie Murphy to become father for 10th time

Actor Eddie Murphy will become a father of 10 soon with his girlfriend Paige Butcher expecting her second child, according to E!Online. The couple already have a daughter Izzy Oona Murphy, who turned two in May, 2018. New footage from Dakota Johnson's Suspiria


A new footage from Luca Guadagnino’s horror film Suspiria was released. The clip features Dakota Johnson performing a dance for Tilda Swinton's character Madame Blanc. The film is a reimagining of the 70s horror film by Dario Argento and will release on Amazon Prime Video on 2 November.

Dancing Uncle shakes a leg to Mithun Chakraborty's 'Julie Julie'

Sanjeev Shrivastaca, popularly known as Dancing Uncle, channelised Mithun Chakraborty's energy in a new video that has been making rounds on the internet. The professor from Madhya Pradesh can be seen dancing to 'Julie Julie' from Jeete Hain Shaan Se.

