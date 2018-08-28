Saif Ali Khan's look from Navdeep Singh's Hunter is a nod to Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow

After playing the subdued Sartaj Singh in Netflix's Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan will now be seen as a Naga baba in Navdeep Singh's upcoming film, tentatively titled Hunter. His look from the revenge drama was leaked on social media. His character seems to be a nod to Johnny Depp's inimitable Jack Sparrow, a role that helped create the billion dollar franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean.

After wrapping the film's Rajasthan schedule, Khan is shooting for the remaining portions of the film in Mumbai's Filmistan studio where the crew has reportedly recreated the Northern state. Khan's free-flowing dreadlocks, kohl-lined eyes and pierced ears are a stark departure from his usual polished self. He had earlier described his Hunter character as "an animal at heart — a flat-footed wild fellow", which made him forget his true self.

Navdeep Singh, who directed Manorama: Six Feet Under (2007) and NH10 (2015), has also roped in Mukkabaaz actress Zoya Hussain for the film. R Madhavan had initially been signed to play another part in the film, but had to opt out due to a shoulder surgery. The audience was especially stoked with this casting, as Madhavan and Khan would have marked their on-screen reunion 17 years after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

